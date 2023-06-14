On This Day, June 14, 1980: Billy Joel’s 'Glass Houses' lands at #1

By Jill Lances

On This Day, June 14, 1980…

Billy Joel landed at #1 with his seventh studio release, Glass Houses.

Influenced in part by new wave music, it featured, in Billy’s words, “bigger, louder, faster, shorter and punchier” material.

Four tunes off the album became Top 40 hits, including “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” which was Joel’s first #1 single. Other hits included “You May Be Right,” “Sometimes a Fantasy,” and Don’t Ask Me Why."

Glass Houses remained on top of the charts for six weeks and went on to be certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

It also earned Joel his fifth Grammy, winning Best Rock Male Vocal Performance.

