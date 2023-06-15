On This Day, June 15, 1999: Santana releases the guest-filled album 'Supernatural'

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, June 15, 1999 ...

Santana released their 18th studio album, Supernatural, featuring collaborations with Lauryn HillEric ClaptonDave Matthews Band and, most famously, Rob Thomas.

The album reached number one in 11 countries and topped the Billboard 200 for 12 nonconsecutive weeks, reviving Santana's career. It featured his first-ever U.S. #1 song, "Smooth," featuring Thomas, which spent 12 weeks at number one. "Maria Maria," featuring The Product G&B, went to #1 as well, spending 10 weeks on top.

The album, which sold 30 million copies, went on to win nine Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, making Carlos Santana the first Hispanic artist to win the award.

