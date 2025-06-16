On This Day, June 16, 2007: Rod Stewart marries his third wife, Penny Lancaster

Rocker Rod Stewart married his third wife, model and TV personality Penny Lancaster, at La Cervara, a former abbey near Portofino, Italy.

Stewart had previously been married to actress/model Alana Stewart from 1979-1984, and supermodel Rachel Hunter, from 1990-2006, although they separated in 1999.

Stewart and Lancaster began dating in 1999, and had their first child together, son Alistair, in 2005. The couple welcomed their second child, son Aiden, in 2011. The two boys brought Stewart's total children to eight.

Stewart and Lancaster are still married to this day. She recently announced that she'll be releasing her autobiography, Someone Like Me, on Sept. 25. Stewart is set to perform at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on June 29.

