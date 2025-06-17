On This Day, June 17, 1972: The Rolling Stones hit #1 with 'Exile on Main St.'

The Rolling Stones hit #1 with their double album Exile on Main St., which went on to spend four weeks on top of the chart.

Recorded mostly in a villa in the South of France, where the band had moved to escape paying U.K. taxes, the album featured such classics as "Happy" featuring Keith Richards on vocals, "Tumbling Dice," "Rocks Off," "Rip This Joint" and "All Down the Line."

The album was one of nine #1 albums The Stones have had over the course of their career. Others include 1965's Out of Our Heads, 1971's Sticky Fingers, 1973's Goats Head Soup, 1974's It's Only Rock and Roll, 1976's Black and Blue, 1978's Some Girls, 1980's Emotional Rescue and 1981's Tattoo You.

In May, The Stones released Exile on Main St. on limited-edition double red vinyl as part of their #StonesRed series, with only 2,000 copies made available worldwide.

