On This Day, June 19, 1950: Heart’s Ann Wilson is born

On This Day, June 19, 1950…

Seventy-five years ago, Heart's Ann Wilson was born in San Diego, California.

Wilson and her sister Nancy co-founded Heart in the '70s and the band went on to sell over 50 million records worldwide. They launched their career with the debut album Dreamboat Annie, which featured their first top-10 hit "Magic Man."

Heart went on to have seven top-10 albums, including their 1985 self-titled release, which went to #1. They also had 29 singles reach the Billboard Hot 100, including top-40 singles "Barracuda," "Crazy on You," "Never," "All I Want to Do Is Make Love to You" and "What About Love," as well as two #1 hits, 1986's "These Dreams" and 1987's "Alone."

Heart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

In 2024, Heart postponed their European Deuces Wild tour so Ann could undergo "a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure.” She later revealed that doctors had found cancer, and they postponed the rest of the tour in order for Ann to undergo preventative chemotherapy.

By September of that year she revealed that she was "fine" and "the worst was over."

Heart resumed touring in March and their next show is happening June 20 in Birmingham, Alabama.

