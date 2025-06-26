On This Day, June 26, 2021: 'Springsteen on Broadway' reopens on the Great White Way after the pandemic

After a 471-day closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway theaters finally reopened in New York.

The first official show was a performance of Bruce Springsteen's critically acclaimed Tony-winning show, Springsteen on Broadway, at the St. James Theatre. It featured The Boss telling his life story through his songs, sharing incidents featured in his 2016 autobiography, Born to Run.

This was the second Broadway run of Springsteen on Broadway. It initially opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Oct. 12, 2017. The original run earned The Boss a special Tony Award.

Proceeds from the post-COVID opening night were donated to various charities, including the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

