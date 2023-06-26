On This Day, June 26, 2021: 'Springsteen on Broadway' reopens the Great White Way after the pandemic

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, June 26, 2021…

After a 471 day closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway theaters finally reopened in New York.

The first official show was a performance of Bruce Springsteen's critically acclaimed Tony-winning show, Springsteen on Broadway, at the St. James Theatre, which featured The Boss telling his life story through his songs.

This was the second Broadway run of Springsteen on Broadway. It initially opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on October 12, 2017.

Proceeds from the post-COVID opening night were donated to various charities, including the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

