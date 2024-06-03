On This Day, June 3, 2002: Queen, Paul McCartney and more perform for Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee

On This Day, June 3, 2002 ...

Queen, Paul McCartney and Phil Collins were among the artists who performed at Party at the Palace, a concert held at London’s Buckingham Palace Garden to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Billed as the greatest concert in Britain since Live Aid, about 2 million people applied for the lottery to get tickets, with 12,000 people attending the concert.

Other artists who performed at the event included Eurythmics' Annie Lennox, Bryan Adams, The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Joe Cocker, The Kinks' Ray Davies, Rod Stewart, and Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, with Elton John prerecording his performance from inside the music room at Buckingham Palace.

The concert kicked off with Queen's Brian May performing "God Save The Queen" from the roof of Buckingham Palace, while McCartney closed the show with several The Beatles classics, including all-star performances of “All You Need is Love” and “Hey Jude.”

