On This Day, June 5, 1975: Talking Heads make their live debut at CBGB in New York

Talking Heads -- David Byrne, Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz -- made their live debut at the New York club CBGB, where they opened for the Ramones.

The set consisted of songs like “Psycho Killer,” “The Girls Want to Be With the Girls,” “I Want to Live” and more.

Jerry Harrison joined the group in 1977, the same year they released their debut album, Talking Heads: 77, which included “Psycho Killer,” which went on to be one of their signature tunes. Their commercial breakthrough came in 1983, thanks to the top 10 hit “Burning Down the House,” which appeared on their fifth studio album, Speaking in Tongues.

Talking Heads released eight studio albums over the course of their career, their final being 1988’s Naked. They stopped touring in 1984, with their final show happening in February at Sweetwaters South Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Talking Heads were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

