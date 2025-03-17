On This Day, March 17, 1984: Van Halen’s '1984' peaks at #2 on the 'Billboard' Albums chart

By Jill Lances

On This Day, March 17, 1984...

Van Halen's sixth studio album, 1984, hit #2 on the Billboard Albums chart and stayed there for five weeks.

The album was denied the top spot by Michael Jackson's Thriller – which features guest guitar work from Eddie Van Halen on the track "Beat It."

While 1984 never reached #1, it did go on to sell more than 10 million copies. It featured such classic Van Halen tracks as their only #1 single "Jump," "Panama," "Hot For Teacher" and "I'll Wait."

1984 was the last Van Halen album to feature original frontman David Lee Roth, until 2012's A Different Kind of Truth. It was also the last full-length album to feature all four original members of Van Halen, as bassist Michael Anthony was replaced by Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen on the 2012 album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!