On This Day, March 18, 1972…

Neil Young topped the Billboard singles chart with "Heart of Gold," his first, and to this day, only solo #1 single.

The track featured backup vocals from Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor.

"Heart of Gold" was featured on Neil's fourth studio album Harvest, which spent two weeks on top the Billboard Album chart, and was Billboard's top album of 1972. It also included the hit single "Old Man," which was a top 40 hit for Neil.

Young is due to head out on the Love Earth Tour with his band Crazy Horse this year. The 15-city tour is set to kick off with two nights in San Diego, April 24 and 25.

