On This Day, March 20, 1969: John Lennon & Yoko Ono marry

On This Day March 20, 1969 ...

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, who met in 1966 and became romantically involved in 1968, got married in Gibraltar.

They honeymooned in Paris, Amsterdam and Montreal, staging bed-ins for peace in the latter two cities. Lennon documented the whole honeymoon experience in the top 10 single "The Ballad of John and Yoko," recorded with help from Paul McCartney.

The couple welcomed their only son, Sean Taro Ono Lennon, in October 1975 and remained married until Lennon's murder on December 8, 1980.

They did separate for 18 months between 1973 and 1975, during which Lennon dated May Pang. That time was referred to as Lennon's "Lost Weekend." A documentary from Pang's point of view, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, was released in 2023.

John and Yoko are the subject of another documentary, One to One: John & Yoko, which follows the 18 months they lived in New York's Greenwich Village in the early '70s, culminating with their 1972 One to One concerts, Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup.

It opens April 11 exclusively in IMAX Theaters.

