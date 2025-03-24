On This Day, March 24, 1977: Fleetwood Mac releases the single ‘Dreams’

By Jill Lances

On This Day, March 24, 1977…

Fleetwood Mac released the single "Dreams," written by Stevie Nicks. The song was the second single off the band's multiplatinum album Rumors.

"Dreams" went on to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming Fleetwood Mac's only #1 single.

The song sold over one million copies, and also went to #1 in Canada.

In 2020 "Dreams" returned to the chart after a TikTok video created by Nathan Apodaca, in which he was skateboarding to the tune, went viral. The song returned to the Billboard Hot 100 at #22, peaking at #12 a week later.

