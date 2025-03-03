On This Day, March 3, 2009: U2 releases 'No Line on the Horizon' in North America

U2 released their 12th studio album No Line on the Horizon in North America.

The album was released five years after their previous release, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, which up until then, marked the longest break between albums for the band.

To promote the record, U2 performed for five consecutive nights on The Late Show with David Letterman. It was the first time ever an artist had played five straight shows on the late night talker.

No Line on the Horizon, which contained the singles "Get On Your Boots," "Magnificent" and "I'll Go Crazy If I Don't Go Crazy Tonight," peaked at #1 in the U.S, and in several other countries.

