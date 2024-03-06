On This Day, March 6, 2000: Eric Clapton enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a third time

By Jill Lances
On This Day, March 6, 2000…
Eric Clapton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, his third time being inducted into the prestigious institution. Clapton was the first and is still the only musician to be inducted into the Hall of Fame three times.
Clapton was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992, and then again in 1993 as a member of Cream.
While Clapton is the only artist to be inducted three times, several have been inducted twice, including all four members of The Beatles, all four members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & YoungStevie NicksPaul SimonPeter GabrielRod StewartRonnie WoodJeff Beck, and Dave Grohl.
The nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were recently announced, with Peter Frampton, Foreigner and Lenny Kravitz among this year’s nominees. Inductees will be announced in April. 

