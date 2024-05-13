On This Day, May 13, 1985: Bruce Springsteen married Julianne Phillips

On This Day, May 13, 1985 …

Bruce Springsteen married actress Julianne Phillips at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The marriage was the first for both, although it did not last.

Songs on Springsteen's 1987 album Tunnel of Love were inspired by his troubled marriage, and during Springsteen's Tunnel of Love Express tour he reportedly began a relationship with musician Patti Scialfa, who had joined The E Street Band for the tour.

Springsteen later separated from Phillips, and Phillips filed for divorce in August 1988, citing irreconcilable differences.

Springsteen went on to wed Scialfa on June 8, 1991, at their home in Los Angeles. They had already welcomed their first child, son Evan, almost a year earlier. They later welcomed two more children, Jessica, born in December 1991, and Samuel, born in January 1994.

Springsteen and Scialfa are still married and she has toured with The E Street Band for years, although she’s been mostly absent from his current tour, which hits Cork, Ireland, on May 16.

