On This Day, May 17, 1989: The Doobie Brothers released their reunion album 'Cycles'

After breaking up in 1982, The Doobie Brothers reunited to release their 10th studio album, Cycles.
The first single from the record, "The Doctor," was a top 10 hit for The Doobie Brothers, landing at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at #1 on the Mainstream Rock charts. The album peaked at #17 on the Billboard 200.
The Doobie Brothers — now made up of Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee — are currently on tour, with U.S. dates kicking off June 23 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.
