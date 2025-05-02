On This Day, May 2, 1972: Bruce Springsteen auditioned for Columbia Records

By Jill Lances

On This Day, May 2, 1972 ...

A 22-year-old Bruce Springsteen auditioned for Columbia Records A&R exec John Hammond in New York City. Hammond was known for working with such artists as Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin and Bob Dylan.

At the time, Springsteen had already gained a local following due to his live shows, but he had yet to garner a larger following.

Bruce performed "It’s Hard to be a Saint in the City" at the audition, and Hammond was impressed and wanted to sign him. Later that night, Springsteen performed for Columbia execs at the Gaslight Club in New York and later recorded a demo, landing him a deal with the label.

Springsteen wound up signing to Columbia on June 9, 1972, and released his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., in January 1973. He has spent over 50 years with the label, releasing his last album, Only the Strong Survive, in 2022.

The Boss is set to kick off a new U.K. and European tour on May 14 in Manchester. He's also set to release the box set Tracks II: The Lost Albums on June 27.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!