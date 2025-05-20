On This Day, May 20, 2013: The Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek died at 74

Ray Manzarek, co-founder and keyboardist of The Doors, passed away at the age of 74. Earlier in the year, the rocker had been diagnosed with a rare form of bile duct cancer.

Manzarek co-founded The Doors with Jim Morrison in July 1965. Drummer John Densmore joined in August of that year, followed by guitarist Robby Krieger.

The band released their self-titled debut in January 1967, containing future classics "Light My Fire" and "Break On Through (To The Other Side)." "Light My Fire" has since been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, with the album chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry in 2015.

The Doors went on to sell over 34 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Manzarek released his memoir, Light My Fire: My Life with the Doors, in 1998.

The Doors are in the midst of celebrating their 60th anniversary, which has included the first-ever digital releases of live recordings, as well as their first official book, Night Divides The Day: The Doors Anthology.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.