On This Day, May 28, 1945: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty was born

On This Day, May 28, 1945…

Legendary rocker John Fogerty was born in Berkeley, California.

Fogerty rose to fame as the lead singer, lead guitarist and principal songwriter for the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, which he co-founded in 1968 with his brother Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook.

The band had nine top-10 singles, including such classics as "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Fortunate Son," "Who’ll Stop the Rain," "Green River," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" and "Down on the Corner." Eight of their albums have been certified Gold.

CCR broke up in 1972 and Fogerty launched a successful solo career. His 1985 solo album, Centerfield, gave him his first and only solo top-10 single, "The Old Man Down the Road." Fogerty was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

In January 2023, after a 50-year battle with his former record label, Fogerty regained control of the worldwide publishing rights to his music with Creedence Clearwater Revival, which encompassed more than 65 songs.

Fogerty is set to celebrate his 80th birthday on stage in New York with shows on Wednesday and Thursday at the Beacon Theatre. He also has several other tour dates on his schedule, which can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.