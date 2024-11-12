On This Day, Nov. 12, 1988: U2 topped the album chart with soundtrack to 'Rattle and Hum'

On This Day, Nov. 12, 1988 ...

U2 topped the Billboard 200 Album chart with Rattle and Hum, the soundtrack to their documentary of the same name.

The album, produced by Jimmy Iovine, featured a combination of live and studio recordings. Live tracks included performances of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “Pride (In The Name of Love)” and “Bullet The Blue Sky,” as well as a live cover of The Beatles track “Helter Skelter.”

It also featured studio tracks “Desire,” a top five hit for the band, “Angel of Harlem” and “When Love Comes to Town” featuring B.B. King.

The album would be U2's second #1 record, spending six weeks on top of the chart. They went on to have a total of eight #1 albums over the course of their career, their last being 2017's Songs of Experience.

