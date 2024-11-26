On This Day, Nov. 26, 1994: Eagles hit #1 with 'Hell Freezes Over'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Nov. 26, 1994 ...

The Eagles hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart with the live album Hell Freezes Over, the first record they released following a 14-year break.

The album contained 11 tracks recorded by band members Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Don Felder, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt for an April 1994 MTV special, plus four new studio tracks.
The title of the album was inspired by a response Henley gave during an interview after the band’s 1980 breakup. Asked if they’d ever play again, he said “when Hell freezes over.”

Hell Freezes Over spent two weeks at #1 and went on to sell over 9 million copies.

