On This Day, Nov. 3, 1991: Grateful Dead, Santana played free concert in honor of concert promoter Bill Graham

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Nov. 3, 1991 ...
The Grateful Dead, Santana and a reunited Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young were among the artists who performed at Laughter, Love and Music, a free concert at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to honor the late music producer Bill Graham.
Graham, known for booking such venues as the Fillmore and the Winterland Ballroom, died in a helicopter crash on Oct. 25, 1991, on the way home from a Huey Lewis and the News concert.
An estimated 30,000 people attended the concert, which also featured performances by John Fogerty, Jackson Browne, Journey and Joan Baez.

