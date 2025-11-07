On This Day, Nov. 7, 1987: Bruce Springsteen went to #1 with 'Tunnel of Love'

Bruce Springsteen topped the Billboard 200 chart with Tunnel of Love, his eighth studio album.

The album was inspired by changes in Springsteen's personal life, as his marriage to actress Julianne Phillips was in trouble. Phillips would file for divorce in August 1988.

Springsteen recorded most of the album by himself, although some members of the E Street Band appeared on songs. It is not considered to be a Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band release.

Singles released from the album include "Brilliant Disguise," which peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the title track, which went to #9.

Tunnel of Love would go on to be certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

