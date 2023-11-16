On This Day, November 16, 1968: Jimi Hendrix Experience hits #1 with 'Electric Ladyland'

On This Day, November 16, 1968…

Jimi Hendrix Experience landed their first and only #1 album with the double LP Electric Ladyland.

The record, which was their third and final studio album, included a cover of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower," which went on to become an iconic track for Hendrix. It was the album's bestselling single, reaching #20 in the U.S. and #3 in the U.K.

Electric Ladyland, which spent two weeks on top of the charts, also featured such songs as "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)," "Gypsy Eyes" and "Crosstown Traffic."

It is often featured on greatest albums lists, including Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, where in 2020 it was ranked 53.

