On This Day, November 17, 2007: Eagles’ 'Long Road Out of Eden' hits #1

On This Day, November 17, 2007…

Eagles topped the Billboard album chart with their seventh studio album Long Road Out of Eden, which was their sixth, and so far last, #1.

The record was their first since 1979's The Long Run, and was also their first since firing Don Felder in 2001. It also turned out to be their last studio album with Glenn Fry, who passed away in 2016.

The album featured such singles as “How Long” and “Busy Being Fabulous,” which were hits on both the Hot Adult Contemporary and Hot Country Songs charts. Other singles include “What Do I Do With My Heart,” “No More Cloudy Days,” and “I Don’t Want to Hear Any More.”

Long Road Out of Eden went on to become the best-selling album of the year and has gone on to be certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

