On This Day, November 20, 1995: The Beatles release 'Anthology 1'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, November 20, 1995...

The Beatles released the 60-track compilation album Anthology 1, featuring rarities, outtakes and live performances recorded from 1958–1964.

It also included the first new Beatles song in 25 years, "Free as a Bird," which featured audio from a John Lennon demo he recorded in 1977. It was given to Paul McCartneyGeorge Harrison and Ringo Starr by his widow Yoko Ono and the trio then recorded new music that was incorporated into the song.

Anthology 1 reached #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went on to be certified eight-times Platinum. "Free as a Bird" peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Anthology 1 was the first in a trio of compilations. Anthology 2, which featured the new song "Real Love," was released in March 1996 and Anthology 3 was released in October 1996.

That same Lennon demo used for the new songs on the Anthology series was used to create the just released song "Now and Then," which debuted at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

