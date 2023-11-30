On This Day, November 30, 2003: New York names a street after Joey Ramone

On This Day, November 30, 2003…

New York City officially renamed a street on the Lower East Side Joey Ramone Place after the late Ramones frontman Joey Ramone, who passed away April 15, 2001.

The street sign was unveiled on a portion of East 2nd Street, near the punk rock club CBGB, where the band played their early gigs. It was also near an apartment where Joey once lived with bandmate Dee Dee Ramone.

In 2010, New York reported that Joey Ramone Place was the most stolen street sign in the city, forcing the Department of Transportation to reinstall the sign 20 feet above street level.

Born Jeffrey Ross Hyman in Queens, New York, Ramone co-founded The Ramones in 1974 with friends John Cummings, a.k.a. Johnny Ramone, and Douglas Colvin, a.k.a. Dee Dee Ramone. Considered by many to be one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time, the band was known for such hits as "I Wanna Be Sedated," "Rockaway Beach," "Sheena Is a Punk Rocker" and more.

The Ramones were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

