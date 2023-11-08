On This Day, November 8, 1971: Led Zeppelin releases their fourth studio album

By Jill Lances

On This Day, November 8, 1971 …

Led Zeppelin released their fourth studio album, which became known as Led Zeppelin IV.

The album featured what became their signature tune, “Stairway to Heaven,” along with such future classics as “Going to California,” "The Battle of Evermore," “When the Levee Breaks” and “Rock and Roll."

The album went to #1 in Britain and Canada, and peaked at #2 in the U.S.

Led Zeppelin IV is often included on lists of the greatest albums of all time. In 1999 it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!