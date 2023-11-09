On This Day, November 9, 1967: The first issue of 'Rolling Stone' magazine is published

By Jill Lances

On This Day, November 9, 1967 …

The first issue of Rolling Stone magazine was published. It was founded in San Francisco, California, in 1967 by Jann Wenner and the music critic Ralph J. Gleason. It was initially released every two weeks.

The first cover featured The BeatlesJohn Lennon in a costume for the film How I Won the War. Artists featured on early covers included Tina Turner, The Beatles, Janis Joplin and The Doors.

Although it started as a magazine mostly about music, in the '70s it expanded to include political coverage, hiring writers like Hunter S. Thompson.

The magazine publishes numerous international editions and is also online.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!