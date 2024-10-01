On This Day, Oct. 1, 1988: Bon Jovi scored their first UK #1 with 'New Jersey'

On This Day, Oct. 1, 1988 ...

Bon Jovi scored their first U.K. #1 with their fourth studio album, New Jersey, which also peaked at #1 in the U.S., where it spent four weeks on top.

The album featured such hit singles as "Bad Medicine,” "I'll Be There for You,” “Born to Be My Baby” and “Lay Your Hands on Me.”

Prior to New Jersey, the band's best-charting record in the U.K. was 1986's Slippery When Wet, which peaked at #6.

Over the course of their career, Bon Jovi would earn five #1 albums in the U.K., the others being 1992's Keep the Faith, 1994's Cross Road – The Best of Bon Jovi, 1995's These Days and 2000's Crush.

