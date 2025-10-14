On This Day, Oct. 14, 2007: Tom Petty doc 'Runnin' Down a Dream' debuts at the New York Film Festival

On This Day, Oct. 14, 2007 …

The Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers documentary, Runnin' Down a Dream, debuted at the New York Film Festival.

The four-hour documentary, directed by Peter Bogdanovich, gave insight into the history of the band from its early days as Mudcrutch, to its 30th anniversary concert at the University of Gainesville in Petty’s Florida hometown. It also touched upon Petty’s solo career and his work with the Traveling Wilburys.

The film featured archival footage, as well as interviews with fellow musicians such as George Harrison, Stevie Nicks, Jeff Lynne, Jackson Browne, Eddie Vedder and Dave Grohl.

The doc was originally released as a four-disc box set that included not only the movie, but a disc featuring the 30th anniversary concert and a disc of rare tracks.

The movie won a Grammy for best music film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.