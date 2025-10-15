On This Day, Oct. 15, 2006 ...

New York’s famed punk rock club CBGB closed following a dispute over money between owner Hilly Kristal and the venue’s landlord, Bowery Residents Committee.

Opened on Dec. 10, 1973, CBGB — which stood for country, bluegrass and blues — helped launch the careers of such artists as the Ramones, Talking Heads, Blondie and Patti Smith, among others.

Smith performed at the closing night concert, with guest appearances by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Television's Richard Lloyd.

The club's second awning, which was out front when CBGB closed in 2006, is now featured in the lobby of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A New York festival named after the famous venue launched in 2025. The CBGB Festival took place in September in Brooklyn and featured performances by Iggy Pop, Jack White, the Sex Pistols, Johnny Marr, and others.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.