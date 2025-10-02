On This Day, Oct. 2, 1982: Genesis reunites with Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Oct. 2, 1982…
Genesis reunited with ex-singer Peter Gabriel and ex-guitarist Steve Hackett for a benefit concert at the Milton Keynes Bowl in Buckinghamshire, England.
It was the first time either had played with the band since their departures from Genesis: Gabriel left in 1975 and Hackett in 1977. It was also the last time Gabriel performed any of the band’s songs.
The beneficiary of the concert was Gabriel, who was close to financial ruin after the failure of his World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) Festival. The money bailed him out, and he went on to stage the festival for the next 40 years.
Phil CollinsTony Banks and Mike Rutherford played their last Genesis show in March 2022 in London. Gabriel was in attendance for the show, but did not join the band on stage.

Genesis just released a 50th anniversary box set of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, which was the last album to feature Gabriel. All five members of the band had input in the release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!