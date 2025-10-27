On This Day, Oct. 27, 1975: Bruce Springsteen appears on the covers of both 'Time' and 'Newsweek' ﻿simultaneously

New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen appeared on the covers of both Time and Newsweek magazines, becoming the first artist to ever appear simultaneously on the magazines' covers.

Time's article featured the headline "Rock's New Sensation," while Newsweek went with "Making of a Rock Star."

The simultaneous covers were engineered by Bruce's then-manager Mike Appel, and followed the August release of his third studio album, Born to Run, which was a breakthrough hit for the rocker.

The surrounding publicity behind the covers resulted in some backlash against Springsteen, who reportedly did not like the attention.

