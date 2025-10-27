On This Day, Oct. 27, 1975: Bruce Springsteen appears on the covers of both 'Time' and 'Newsweek' ﻿simultaneously

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Oct. 27, 1975…

New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen appeared on the covers of both Time and Newsweek magazines, becoming the first artist to ever appear simultaneously on the magazines' covers.

Time's article featured the headline "Rock's New Sensation," while Newsweek went with "Making of a Rock Star."

The simultaneous covers were engineered by Bruce's then-manager Mike Appel, and followed the August release of his third studio album, Born to Run, which was a breakthrough hit for the rocker.

The surrounding publicity behind the covers resulted in some backlash against Springsteen, who reportedly did not like the attention.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!