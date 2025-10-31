On This Day, Oct. 31, 1970: Led Zeppelin hit #1 with 'Led Zeppelin III'

Led Zeppelin hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with their third studio album, Led Zeppelin III. The album spent four weeks in the top spot.

Led Zeppelin III was recorded in three locations, including the country house Headley Grange, where they used The Rolling Stones' mobile studio, and Island Studios and Olympic Studios in London.

The album featured such future Led Zeppelin classics as “Immigrant Song” and “Celebration Day.”

Led Zeppelin III would go on to be certified six-times Platinum by the RIAAA.



