On This Day, Oct. 8, 1980: Talking Heads release their fourth studio album 'Remain in Light'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Oct. 8, 1980…

Talking Heads released their fourth studio album, Remain in Light, which wound up being their final album with producer Brian Eno.

The record, which blended African funk with electronics, peaked at #19 on the Billboard 200 chart, their highest charting album at the time.

Remain in Light contained the future Talking Heads classic "Once in a Lifetime." Although the song didn't initially land on the Billboard Hot 100, a live version from the soundtrack to their iconic 1984 concert movie, Stop Making Sense, proved to be more popular, and landed on the Hot 100.

