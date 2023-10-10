On This Day, October 10, 2013: Paul McCartney plays surprise free show in Times Square

By Jill Lances

On This Day, October 10, 2013...

Beatle Paul McCartney surprised fans in New York City with an impromptu free concert in Times Square, announcing the show on social media about one hour before it occurred.

The rocker was promoting his 16th studio album New and treated fans to four songs off the record: "Save Us," "Everybody Out There," "Queenie Eye" and the title track.

Fans who could not make it to the Big Apple were able to enjoy the concert at home thanks to a Times Square webcam.

New, which was McCartney's first album of new material in six years, was released one day later on October 11.

