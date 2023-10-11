On This Day, October 11, 1997: Elton John hits #1 with tribute to Princess Diana

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, October 11, 1997…

Elton John landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Candle in the Wind '97," a tribute to his close friend, the late Princess Diana. 

Elton first performed the song, a reworking of his 1974 single, at Diana's funeral that September. He then recorded the track, with proceeds going to the Diana, Princess of Wales Fund. The song was released as a double A-side single with "Something About the Way You Look Tonight," from Elton's album The Big Picture.

The track spent 14 weeks at #1 in the U.S, and topped the charts in 20 different countries, including the U.K., Japan, Australia and more. It went on to become the first single to earn Diamond certification by the RIAA for sales of 10 million copies.

"Candle in the Wind '97" is also the second highest-selling physical single of all time, behind Bing Crosby's 1942 classic "White Christmas," according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and has sold more than 33 million copies worldwide.

The track also earned Elton a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!