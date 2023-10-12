On This Day, October 12, 1981: U2 releases their second album, 'October'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, October 12, 1981…

U2 released their second album, October, featuring many songs about religion and spirituality, including "Gloria."

The band started writing the album during their Boy tour, but after a briefcase with all their new lyrical and musical ideas was stolen backstage in Portland, Oregon, Bono was forced to improvise new lyrics during recording sessions, which he described as chaotic.

After several pleas from Bono to the people of Portland over the years, the briefcase was finally returned to U2 in 2004.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!