On This Day, October 16, 1972: Creedence Clearwater Revival break up

On This Day, October 16, 1972…

At odds with their record label and each other, Creedence Clearwater Revival broke up following the release of their final album, Mardi Gras, which Rolling Stone called "the worst album I have ever heard from a major rock band."

Frontman John Fogerty went on to find solo success with 1985's Centerfield, and Stu Cook and Doug Clifford formed Creedence Clearwater Revisited in 1995.

Creedence Clearwater Revival was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, but Fogerty refused to play with his bandmates, instead playing with session musicians and special guests Bruce Springsteen and Robbie Robertson.

Despite being the band’s main songwriter, Fogerty initially did not own the worldwide publishing rights to any of the Creedence Clearwater Revival songs. After a 50-year battle, he finally regained those rights in January.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.