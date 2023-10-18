On This Day, October 18, 1957: Paul McCartney makes his first appearance with The Quarrymen

By Andrea Dresdale & Jill Lances

Paul McCartney made his first appearance with John Lennon's band The Quarrymen at New Clubmoor Hall in Liverpool, England.

McCartney was so nervous that he messed up his big guitar solo on the song “Guitar Boogie.”

Years later, McCartney claimed George Harrison, who joined The Quarrymen in February 1958, was recruited because McCartney realized he was "just too frightened" to be the group's lead guitarist.

Of course by 1960, the band evolved into The Beatles, one of the most successful rock groups of all time. McCartney also went on to have a successful solo career and continues to tour to this day. In fact, he launches the latest leg of his Got Back tour on Wednesday, October 18, in Adelaide, Australia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!