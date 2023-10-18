On This Day, October 18, 1957: Paul McCartney makes his first appearance with The Quarrymen

Paul McCartney made his first appearance with John Lennon's band The Quarrymen at New Clubmoor Hall in Liverpool, England.

McCartney was so nervous that he messed up his big guitar solo on the song “Guitar Boogie.”

Years later, McCartney claimed George Harrison, who joined The Quarrymen in February 1958, was recruited because McCartney realized he was "just too frightened" to be the group's lead guitarist.

Of course by 1960, the band evolved into The Beatles, one of the most successful rock groups of all time. McCartney also went on to have a successful solo career and continues to tour to this day. In fact, he launches the latest leg of his Got Back tour on Wednesday, October 18, in Adelaide, Australia.

