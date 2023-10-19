On This Day, October 19, 1979: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their third album, 'Damn the Torpedoes'

By Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, October 19, 1979…

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released their third album, Damn the Torpedoes.

The record became their first top 10 album, peaking at #2. It featured the band’s first top 20 singles,  “Don’t Do Me Like That,” which peaked at #10 and “Refugee,” which peaked at #15.  Two other songs,  “Here Comes My Girl” and "Even the Losers," went on to become Petty classics.

The album's title is a reference to an apocryphal quote by Admiral David Farragut, who, during a Civil War battle in 1864, allegedly said, "Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!