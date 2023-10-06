On This Day, October 6, 2020: Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65

By Jill Lances

On This Day, October 6, 2020…

Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, considered one of the most influential guitarists in rock, passed away at age 65 following a long battle with throat cancer.

Eddie and his brother, Alex, co-founded Van Halen in the early '70s, with Eddie on guitar and Alex on drums. Joined by frontman David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony, they released their self-titled debut in 1977.

In the '80s, they were one of the most successful rock acts in America, with their album 1984 being their most successful release, selling more than 10 million copies, thanks to four hit singles, including their first and only #1, "Jump."

Roth left Van Halen in 1985 and was replaced by Sammy Hagar, with whom the group went on to have five #1 albums: 1986's 5150, 1988's OU812, 1991's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, 1995's Balance and 1996's compilation, Best of Volume 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!