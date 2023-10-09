On This Day, October 9, 1985: The John Lennon memorial Strawberry Fields opens in New York

By Jill Lances

On This Day, October 9, 1985…

John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono joined Beatles fans for the opening of Strawberry Fields in New York's Central Park, a memorial to the late Beatle named after the Lennon-penned track "Strawberry Fields Forever."

Located on Central Park West at 72nd Street, the five-acre plot of land features a circular memorial with a mosaic of stones with the word “Imagine,” the title of Lennon’s iconic tune. It is located not far from Lennon and Ono’s New York apartment, The Dakota, where Lennon was killed on December 8, 1980.

October 9 is also Lennon's birthday and the opening ceremony coincided with what would have been his 45th birthday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

