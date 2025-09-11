On This Day, Sept. 11, 1973: Bruce Springsteen releases his sophomore album 'The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle'

Just nine months after releasing his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., Bruce Springsteen released the follow-up, The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle.
Although the album received critical praise, it wasn't a commercial success upon its initial release. After the release of Springsteen's next album, the commercial hit Born to Run, songs on The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle began getting radio play, and the album has since gone on to be certified double platinum by the RIAA.
