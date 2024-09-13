On This Day, Sept. 13, 1965 ...

The Beatles released “Yesterday,” written by Paul McCartney, although it’s credited to both McCartney and John Lennon.

McCartney is the only Beatle to appear on the track, which was featured on the album Help!, except for in the U.S., where it eventually appeared on the album Yesterday and Today.

The Beatles decided not to release it as a single in the U.K., although they did in the U.S., where it hit #1 and spent four weeks on top of the chart.

It became one of the most recorded songs in popular history, with more than 2,000 cover versions.

The tune was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1997.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.