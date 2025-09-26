On This Day, Sept. 26, 1979: U2 releases their debut EP, 'Three'

U2 made their recording debut with the release of a three-song EP, aptly titled Three.

The release featured the songs "Out of Control" and "Stories for Boys," which were both later rerecorded for their debut album, Boy. The other song on the release was the B-side "Boy/Girl."

U2, of course, went on to huge success, releasing 14 studio albums and selling over 150 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Three was later reissued in November 2019 as part of Record Store Day Black Friday, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its original release.

U2's last release was 2023's Songs of Surrender, which featured reworked versions of previously released songs. They have reportedly been working on a new album, which frontman Bono has described as a "an unreasonable guitar record."

