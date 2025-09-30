On This Day, Sept. 30, 1982: Bruce Springsteen releases 'Nebraska'

On This Day, Sept. 30, 1982 ...

Bruce Springsteen released the solo album Nebraska.

The album featured 10 acoustic songs Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. He'd planned to rerecord them with the E Street Band but instead released them as a solo acoustic record.

The album was a critical darling and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the album's biggest hit being "Atlantic City," which reached #10.

Some of the songs on the demo that didn't make it on Nebraska were later rerecorded with the band and wound up on Springsteen's multi-Platinum #1 record, Born in the U.S.A.

The film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, an adaptation of Warren Zanes' 2023 book about the making of the album, is set to open Oct. 24 starring The Bear star Jeremy Allen White as The Boss.

Springsteen is also releasing an expanded box set dedicated to the album. Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition drops Oct. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.