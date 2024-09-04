On This Day, Sept. 4, 1982: The Who released their 10th studio album, ‘It’s Hard’

Desert Trip - Weekend 2 - Day 3 INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 16: Musicians Roger Daltrey (L) and Pete Townshend of The Who perform during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Who released It’s Hard, their last album to feature bassist John Entwistle and drummer Kenney Jones. Entwistle passed away in 2002.

The release, their 10th studio album, featured the classic "Eminence Front," as well as the single "Athena," a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1994, The Who's Roger Daltrey said It's Hard "never should have been released," and revealed that he and Pete Townshend argued over doing so.

The Who have only released two albums since then: 2006's Endless Wire and 2019's WHO.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.